No trade with India: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sajjad Hussain
Islamabad / New Delhi
PM Imran Khan decided Pakistan cannot go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances after holding consultations with key members of his Cabinet on importing cotton and sugar from the neighbouring country, a media report said on Saturday. The PM after consultations on Friday instructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheap sources of import of the needed commodities, the Dawn newspaper quoted. Various proposals have been presented to the Economic Coordination Committee which considers the suggestions from an economic and commercial point of view. After consideration by ECC, its decisions are presented to the Cabinet for ratification and final approval, the report said. In the present case, a proposal was presented to the ECC to allow the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from India keeping in view domestic requirements. With regards to ECC decision to allow import of sugar, cotton and cotton yarn, Khan held consultations with Cabinet members and decided Pakistan could not go ahead with trade with India.
