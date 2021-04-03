India

Updated on

No trade with India: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

By Agencies

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (L) with India PM Narendra Modi
File pic

Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad / New Delhi

PM Imran Khan decided Pakistan can­not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circum­stan­c­es after holding consultations with key members of his Cabinet on importing co­tton and sugar from the neighbouring country, a media report said on Saturday. The PM after consultations on Friday ins­tructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value ad­ded, apparel and sugar, by finding alte­r­native cheap sources of import of the nee­d­ed commodities, the Dawn news­paper quoted. Various proposals have been presented to the Economic Coordi­nation Committee which considers the sugges­t­ions from an economic and commercial point of view. After conside­ration by ECC, its decisions are presented to the Cabinet for ratifica­tion and final approval, the report said. In the present case, a pro­po­sal was pre­se­nted to the ECC to allow the import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar from India keeping in view domestic req­uire­ments. With rega­rds to ECC decision to allow import of sugar, cotton and cott­on yarn, Khan held consulta­tions with Cabinet memb­ers and decided Pakistan could not go ahead with trade with India.

