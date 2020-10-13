'No talk about alliance with anyone': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Bihar elections 2020

Earlier, party MP Anil Desai had said that Shiv Sena does not have an alliance with any party for polls in the eastern state. He also had said the Shiv Sena's election symbol for Bihar polls will be a "man blowing tura" (trumpet).

The Election Commission had earlier disallowed the Shiv Sena from using its party symbol 'bow and arrow' in the Bihar Assembly polls over similarity with the 'arrow' symbol of the JD(U).

The Shiv Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 leaders who will campaign in Bihar. Besides Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also figures in the list of campaigners.

The other Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar include Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Krupal Tumane. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.