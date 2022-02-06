e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

No, Shah Rukh Khan did not spit near mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar

The other set of people, however, clarified that the actor was "reading dua or was reciting any surah".
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter Image

Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

Bharat's 'ratna' Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours here on Sunday, her life and death testimony that the end of an era is not always a cliché and sometimes carries a ring of truth that imprints itself into a lasting memory. She was 92.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also among the many who paid last respects to Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park. The actor, while paying tribute to the legend, read the dua and blew the air. However, several netizens gave it a communal angle and alleged that the star spit near the mortal remains.

The other set of people, however, clarified that the actor was "reading dua or was reciting any surah".

"People usually blow it on the body," one user noted. Check the reactions here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Advertisement