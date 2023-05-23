No rush at banks in Rajasthan to exchange ₹2000 notes

RBI announces withdrawal of ₹2000 note; to remain legal tender till September 30, 2023 |

People in Rajasthan seem to be in no hurry to hand over their Rs2000 notes to banks on the first day of exchange. A day after the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikananta Das reiterated that the Rs2000 rupee notes will continue to be a legal lender, banks in Jaipur and other cities and towns of Rajasthan were functioning normally with no major crowd or snaking queues lining up to exchange the currency that the RBI withdrew from circulation last week. People showed up at banks to exchange notes, but there was no mad rush at the bank counters, unlike the scenario that was witnessed after demonetisation in 2016.

Bank branches located at major business centers of Jaipur were also functioning normally. People who came here to exchange notes said that Rs2000 notes are not in routine circulation and there is enough time for exchange, so there is no problem. "We have made all arrangements as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank, but there is no crowded situation yet," bank officials said.