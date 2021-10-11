'No rocket science involved here': Babul Supriyo after his name doesn't feature in TMC campaigners' list for Bengal bypolls

Kolkata: A hullabaloo started in the political arena after singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo’s name didn’t feature in the TMC’s star campaigners list for the bypolls.

Breaking silence Babul took to social media and wrote that since he is still a BJP MP he cannot campaign.

“No Rocket Science involved here•Plz note I’m still a BJP MP•In fact, wrote another humble request to Hon’ble Speaker Sir ystrdy to kindly grant me some time to meet him & resign as per rules•Very thoughtful of @AITCofficial to allow me smtym to settle in KOL aftr shifting base,” read Babul’s tweet.

Notably, Babul defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress last month after he was made to resign from the Union Ministry.

The state will go for by-polls again on October 30 and the two major oppositions are practically on the verge of collapsing in the state. A war of words will start as soon as Durga puja ends. Among all this Babul’s absence from the list has raised questions. It is to be noted that he was not seen during the bypoll campaign in Bhabanipur in favor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It can be recalled that BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal requested Babul not to campaign against her as Babul was the man who made Priyanka join the saffron camp.

On the other hand, the list of star candidates include Mimi Chakraborty and Ghatal MP Dev. Besides, the TMC star MLAs will also seek votes from the people on behalf of the candidates of these four centres.

However, the Trinamool did not say anything about Nusrat.

According to education minister Bratya Basu, Nusrat has just become a mother, so she has to give a little more time to her child.

The four constituencies that would go for bypolls Dinhata, Shantipur, Gosaba and Khardah.

