No proposal to fence borders along China, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: There is no proposal for fencing of international borders along China, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar, the governmnet informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai asserted that instances of inflitration are almost nil because of high security on borders.

"As of now, there is no proposal to erect fence along Indo-China, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar Borders," Rai said in a written reply. The minister gave details of fencing along Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh Borders.

On Indo-Pakistan border, Rai said fencing work on 2069.046 km was sanctioned and of this 2004.666 kms have been completed. Work is in progress on 64.38 kms and the probable date of completion is March 2022, he said.

Regarding Indo-Bangladesh Border, he informed that fencing work on 3326.14 kms was sanctioned, of which 2803.013 kms have been completed. Work is in progress on 169.64 km and the probable date of completion is December, 2020.

Replying to a supplementary, Rai said the fencing work on 353 km on Indo-Bangladesh border is yet to commence because of quagmire. India's land borders are characterized by deserts, mountains, forests and riverine terrain, he said, adding the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration.

This includes deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders and erection of border fencing/ floodlighting.

He said the government ensures effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts, deployment of surveillance equipments, strengthening of intelligence network, anti-tunneling exercise in vulnerable areas and deployment of technological solutions in non- feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc.

"Regular repair/replacement works of fencing damaged due to floods/corrosion is a continuous process," Rai said.