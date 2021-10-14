No outage on account of power shortage in Delhi DISCOMs, says Power Ministry

New Delhi: Amid the rising concerns over coal supply in the country, the Ministry of Power on Wednesday said there is no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi DISCOMs, as the required amount of power was supplied to them.

As per an official release, "The maximum demand of Delhi was 4707 mega watts (peak) and 101.5 MU (Energy) on October 12, 2021. As per the information received from Delhi Distribution companies (DISCOMs), there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them." On October 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

Following this, the Ministry of Coal reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand for power plants.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:13 AM IST