'No one will be victorious in Russia-Ukraine war,' says PM Modi in Germany; calls for peace talks between the two nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Germany today held discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz where he called for a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict while asserting that no country can emerge victorious in the war.

Addressing a joint press meet with the German Chancellor in Berlin, Modi said India is concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses.

“We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace,” he said.

“Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace and stability is in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis. We believe that no one will be victorious party in this war,” PM Modi added.

“Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are sky rocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened,” he said.

Modi said that the effect of this on developing and poor countries will be much more.

On his part, Scholz said Russia has violated the UN charter by attacking Ukraine. He said he has also invited Prime Minister Modi for G-7 summit in Germany.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France where he held a bilateral meeting with Scholz prior to the sixth round of Biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany.

