e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:38 PM IST

No new case of Zika virus reported in UP's Kanpur, total tally stands at 89: Health officials

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.
ANI
Kanpur DM Vishak G | Photo: ANI

Kanpur DM Vishak G | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

No new case of Zika virus was reported in Kanpur on Monday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district stands at 89, informed health officials.

The multi-disciplinary team sent by the central government last month to investigate the outbreak of the virus in the district has also returned back to Delhi, said a source.

As per the District Magistrate of Kanpur, Vishak G, "the district administration is engaged in the work of cleanliness, sanitation, survey and source detection through different teams."

"We are also spreading awareness around the Zika virus and what precautions should be taken to prevent it. Also, orders have been issued to the hospitals to prepare Zika dedicated wards," he added.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal