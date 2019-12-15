No more tears: Onion brings cheers to Karnataka farmer, makes huge profit after prices soar

On one hand everyone is weeping due to the rising prices of onions in the country and on the other hand a 42-year-old Karnataka farmer's happiness knows no bounds due to 'onions'.

Mallikarjuna living in the Doddasiddavvanahalli village of the Chitradurga district in Karnataka has made a huge profit by sowing onions in his 10 acres of land.

Interestingly, Mallikarjuna had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh which he had invested in the crop. If he hadn't reaped the desired benefits he would have gone in a huge debt. “I would have got caught in a bad debt if the crop had failed or the prices had crashed. But onions have changed the fortunes of my family now,” Mallikarjuna told the Times of India.