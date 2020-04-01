Media house cannot publish COVID-19 news without cross-checking facts with us: Centre requests SC

The Centre has requested the Supreme Court to issue a directive that no media house will publish any coronavirus-related news unless it cross-checks details with the government, Live Law reported on Tuesday.
The request was made by the Centre in response to public interest litigations seeking directions for welfare of migrant workers, and measures to control the pandemic transmission.
On Sunday, the Centre directed the states to strictly follow the nationwide lockdown norms and stop the influx across the cities.
Not content with mere advisories, which the states are often known to disregard, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, through video conferencing on Sunday morning, instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, state Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police, to "seal" the district and state borders.
The Centre further wants the migrants to stay put where they are and has advised the states to arrange shelter, food and other facilities for them at their workplace.
Last week, Gauba admitted that there was a gap between the number of international passengers who need to be monitored by the States /UTs and the actual number of passengers being monitored.
Gauba further added that this may seriously jeopardise India's efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)