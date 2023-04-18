No mafia can threaten people in UP: After Atiq Ahmed's death, CM Yogi Adityanath praises improved law & order situation in state | File Photo

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the improved law and order situation in the state under the BJP-led government. He claimed that no mafia or gangster could now threaten any industrialist or people, and the state was now riot-free as no curfew had been imposed in the past six years.

Chief Minister's first public statement after gangster's death

This was the Chief Minister's first public statement after the recent killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday. The killings were broadcast live on television and sparked outrage across the country.

Security concerns prompt transfer of three shooters

The three men responsible for the shooting and subsequent death of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been transferred to a different jail in Uttar Pradesh due to security concerns. The three men, Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lavlesh Towari, all in their twenties, have been relocated from Naini jail to Pratapgarh jail after receiving intelligence inputs that suggested a possible attack against them at the former location.

Shooters sent to judicial custody

After being presented in court over the weekend, the three shooters have been remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days. The men reportedly sought to gain notoriety by eliminating Ahmed's criminal organization.

Judicial inquiry committee and special investigating teams formed

The Uttar Pradesh government has tasked a judicial inquiry committee comprising three members to investigate the killings and submit a report within a timeframe of two months. Two special investigating teams (SITs) will also be formed by the state police to investigate the sensational killing incident.

Attackers posed as journalists

The attackers, who posed as journalists, shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans after the killings and were arrested after surrendering to the police. The shooters had three fake media ID cards, a microphone, and a camera in their possession. Lavlesh was injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment for a bullet wound to his foot.