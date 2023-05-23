 No mad rush at UP banks on day 1 after RBI announcement on withdrawal of ₹2000 notes
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Representative image | Twitter

On the first day after the demonetisation, there was hardly any mad rush seen at the bank counters in Uttar Pradesh. Though the crowd was little more than usual, the bank staff faced no problem in handling them at any place in the state.

Banks deploy additional workforce

In the big cities of UP like Lucknow, Kanpur and Bareilly, the public sector banks had deployed additional workforce at the cash counters. However, in many places, these counters witnessed the usual rush of customers only. In Lucknow, there is a facility for exchanging currency notes of ₹2000 at 905 bank branches while in Kanpur at 650 and 488 branches in Varanasi.

In Lucknow, there was a dispute at Vijayant Khand branch of State Bank where the employees asked for identity papers from those coming for exchange. However, the matter was resolved soon after the senior officials intervened and the exchange was made hassle-free.

No chaos expected at banks

According to Rakesh of United Forum for Bank Employees, four months have been given for the exchange and there are plenty of bank counters, hence, chaos is not expected at all. He said that there have been some problems with the cash deposit machines (CDMs) installed in some of the banks.

The cash tray for ₹2000 denomination of notes is getting filled soon and the CDM stops taking new notes. He advised that people should instead go to the cash counters for deposits or exchanges.

