No dignity in death: Locals' treatment of Chennai doctor who died from coronavirus will make you question humanity

The novel coronavirus outbreak has instilled a sense of panic and fear in people. In the past, India has banged utensils and clapped their hands to appreciate medical workers and other first responders and on many occasions, taken to social media platforms to express their appreciation.

However it would seem that this sentiment extends only insofar that it doesn't overlap with our own lives in any way.

On Sunday, one such medical responder, Dr Simon Hercules succumbed to the novel coronavirus. According to an India Today report, he is believed to have contacted the virus while treating patients. He was a neurosurgeon and the Managing Director of Chennai's New Hope Hospital.

According to reports, he passed away at the Apollo Hospital on Sunday. He had been admitted there in early April.