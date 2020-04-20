No dignity in death: Locals' treatment of Chennai doctor who died from coronavirus will make you question humanity

The novel coronavirus outbreak has instilled a sense of panic and fear in people. In the past, India has banged utensils and clapped their hands to appreciate medical workers and other first responders and on many occasions, taken to social media platforms to express their appreciation.
However it would seem that this sentiment extends only insofar that it doesn't overlap with our own lives in any way.
On Sunday, one such medical responder, Dr Simon Hercules succumbed to the novel coronavirus. According to an India Today report, he is believed to have contacted the virus while treating patients. He was a neurosurgeon and the Managing Director of Chennai's New Hope Hospital.
According to reports, he passed away at the Apollo Hospital on Sunday. He had been admitted there in early April.
After his death, the family faced massive protests from his family when they went to the cemetery to bury the good doctor. Not only that, despite lockdown regulations, a crowd of about a 100 people had reportedly gathered at the Kilpauk cemetery, determined to not let the burial happen.
The ambulance with his friends and family then proceeded to another cemetery -- where they were met with a similar welcoming committee.
“We were hit with wooden logs and stones when we tried to bury him,” an article by The News Minute quoted Dr Pradeep, a fellow doctor and friend as saying.
In a video another doctor recounted how they were forced to leave the doctor's body behind and flee the area. Turning violent, the mob had attacked and injured the ambulance drivers and sanitation workers. They also hit the doctors and the family members. In the ensuing chaos, Dr Pradeep managed to get the deceased back into the ambulance, aided by the drivers.
Dr Simon was finally buried at 11 in the night by a few of his friends and colleagues as the police supervised the area.
