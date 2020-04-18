Shocking video of Chennai hurling castiest rant at sanitation worker goes viral

“You are earning because of us. The reason why you collect faeces is because we have come here. You earn by doing that,” he rages on. When the sanitation worker calls him out, asking, “Are you saying I’m eating shit?” The man without hesitation replies, “Yes, you are!”

The video was shared on social media and was widely criticized. The sanitation worker, identified as Manikantan, filed a complaint with the Pallikaranai police that in turn registered an FIR. However, given the man’s age, they said that they would not arrest him immediately, and would wait for the courts to reopen.

On Thursday, Twitter suspended Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s account over hate speech on the micro blogging platform. The move was a result of several members of the industry reporting Rangoli’s tweet over the stone pelting incident in UP. She expressed that ‘mullahs and media should be lined up and shot dead’.

Celebs like Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti and Farah Khan Ali were among those who reported the tweet. However, comedian Atul Khatri who also joined the ‘I Hate Rangoli Club’ turned his quote into a casteist remark.

He wrote, “She’s a bloody Chandaal”. For those unversed, Chandala or Chandaal is a Sanskrit word for someone who deals with disposal of corpses, and is a Hindu lower caste, traditionally considered to be untouchable.