No decision yet on NRC: Govt

New Delhi

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) for the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Parliament on Tuesday.

He, however, said the government has decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955, along with the first phase of Census 2021. “Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at national level,” Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

So far, the NRC has been updated only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were excluded, triggering a huge political row.

Replying to another question, the minister said any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the decisions of the claims and objections during the process of preparing the NRC in Assam may prefer an appeal before the designated Foreigners Tribunals within 120 days from the date of such order.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:32 AM IST