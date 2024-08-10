'No 'Creamy Layer' Provision In SC/ST Reservations,' Says Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: There is no provision for creamy layer in reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Constitution, as envisaged by BR Ambedkar, the Centre said on Friday, days after the Supreme Court order on quotas within quotas Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there was a detailed discussion on a recent SC judgment and the cabinet was of the view that the National Democratic Alliance government is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution.

"According to the Constitution, there is no provision for a creamy layer in SC-ST reservation," Vaishnaw said, underlining that the provision should be in accordance with the Constitution.

#WATCH | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, " Supreme Court had pronounced a judgement regarding the reservation and a suggestion regarding SC and ST reservation. Today a detailed discussion took place during Cabinet...NDA govt is bound to the Constitution formed by BR… pic.twitter.com/Uj9EgFigAY — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

Asked whether the issue was raised by the minister for social justice and empowerment or the Prime Minister, Vaishnaw said it is the well-deliberated view of the cabinet.

'Don't Mislead Society,' Says Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal To Opposition

Earlier, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asked the Opposition not to "mislead" the society on the "observations" of a Supreme Court judge on carving out a creamy layer for exclusion from SC/ST reservations.

"The reference to the creamy layer in the subcategorization of SC/STs is an observation by a Supreme Court judge and not a part of the decision. The member should not make an attempt to mislead the society," Meghwal said replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

About The Verdict Given By The Supreme Court Of India

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court last week said states are empowered to create sub-quotas inside the reserved category to uplift underprivileged castes. A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of SCs and STs by states can be permitted to ensure the grant of quota to more backward castes inside these groups.