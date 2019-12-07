No country for women: Gang rape victim commits suicide in Kanpur

Amidst all the uproar over the death of the Unnao rape victim who succumbed to her injuries on Friday, another victim committed suicide in Kanpur.
According to sources, the gangrape victim had gone to live with her sister allegedly following to threats by the accused where she hung herself and committed suicide.
The cops have claimed that two of the three accused have been arrested.
(More details to follow)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)