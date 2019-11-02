‘No controversial statements on Ayodhya issue’: Yogi tells his ministers ahead of the SC verdict

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed his ministers to abstain themselves from giving any controversial statements ahead of the supreme court verdict on Ram-Janmbhumi Babri Masjid title dispute case.

The instruction to the ministers was given at the cabinet meeting in Lucknow on Friday evening. The apex court verdict is expected in a fortnight.

“CM has asked us not to give any unnecessary comments and coordinate with district authorities to maintain peace in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue,” a cabinet minister said.

Yogi has also directed his colleagues to visit their respective districts, for which they are in-charge, in a day or two and evaluate the security measures considering the sensitivity of the case.

Naveen Srivastava, BJP spokesperson, said, “Guardian ministers visit their districts every 10-15 days and hold meetings to take a stock of development works. Now, they will hold meetings on security also.”

Top Muslim clerics across Uttar Pradesh today led appeals for peace in mosques just before Friday prayers.

"Whatever the Supreme Court says, it has to be respected. There should be no celebration or any public opposition. Nothing should be said to hurt the sentiments of any other community. We have to maintain peace at all costs," Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, the Shahi Imam of Lucknow, president of the Islamic Centre of India and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board told a crowd of about 500 people at Lucknow's Eidgah.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, that runs a workshop in Ayodhya where carved stone pillars that will be used in any future Ram Temple in Ayodhya are storied, has also announced the suspension of all its November programmes in anticipation of the verdict.

These developments have come a day after the ruling BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS tweeted from its official handle, "Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it with an open mind. After the judgment, it is everyone's responsibility that the atmosphere of the country should remain cordial."