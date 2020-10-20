No chilling till we get vaccine: PM Modi's message to Indians ahead of festive season

"In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," PM Modi said.

He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.

"We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected," he said.

PM Modi also said that we must follow the COVID-19 protocols until and unless a vaccine is developed. He added that the government will take efforts in making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available.

"All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," PM said.