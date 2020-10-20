No chilling till we get vaccine: PM Modi's message to Indians ahead of festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that the country is in a stable situation with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he added that we must not be careless and follow the COVID-19 protocols.
"In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over the last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate," PM Modi said.
He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.
"We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected," he said.
PM Modi also said that we must follow the COVID-19 protocols until and unless a vaccine is developed. He added that the government will take efforts in making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available.
"All countries are working on a war-footing for making COVID-19 vaccine. Government is preparing for making the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available," PM said.
Coronavirus in India
With a spike of 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 75,97,064 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time since July, while the number of fresh fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.
The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.