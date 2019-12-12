'No cause for apprehension': Govt says don't worry despite lowest GDP growth in 5-6 years

Indian economy is resilient and there is no cause for apprehension on decline in GDP with a slew of steps directed at boosting it, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Thursday.

"The economy grew only at 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of this year... It is also true that in the past five or six years this is the lowest growth of the GDP...But I would also suggest that this is not a cause for apprehension and there are precedents before this in various years when the economy has gone down even further than 4.5 per cent...but it bounced back," Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour in the Upper House Singh said: "The Indian economy is resilient as such and I don't think there is any cause for apprehension".