GDP Growth 4.5%: Manish Tiwari mocks Modi's 'Gujarat Model of Governance' for economic slowdown

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the downward spiral of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is because of "Gujarat Model of Governance" and the government has eroded confidence of businessmen due to misuse of ED and CBI.

He accused the government of misusing Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The reason why GDP has come down to 4.5 per cent is nothing to do with the economy. It has everything to do with GMG which stands for the Gujarat Model of Governance. The misuse of Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Bharatiya Janata Party government has eroded confidence of business people on the economy," Tiwari told ANI.

He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh knows how to run the economy.