Nitish has prepared to ditch BJP and go with RJD after polls: Chirag Paswan

With voting underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, political parties have reached a crucial stage of the campaign. While heavyweights such as Prime Minister Modi and Rahul Gandhi are slated to address rallies in different parts of Bihar, the votes polled today could very well turn out to be crucial in determining who assumes the mantle of Chief Minister for the next few years.

There are over a thousand candidates in the fray for the first leg of the election alone. Add to that, the fact that pre-poll alliances could potentially be amended depending on the outcome of voting, and one finds it difficult to predict who exactly would form the next Bihar government. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan however appears to be convinced that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will break away from the JD(U)'s alliance with the NDA.

Paswan, in his latest scathing attack against Kumar, had alleged that the Chief Minister will leave the BJP and go on to join the RJD after the poll results. This latest criticism comes mere hours after Paswan hit out at the JD(U) over a leaked video.