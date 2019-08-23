Nitin Gadkari targets 10 lakh crore turnover through government E-commerce portal

New Delhi: Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced the launching of a new marketing portal by the Indian government to help the MSME sector in the country and set a target of 10 lakh crore revenue in the next 2-3 years.

After inaugurating the sixth India International MSME Expo and Summit in Delhi, Gadkari said, "The government had decided to launch a new marketing portal named Bharat Craft and we will target turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming 2 years through it to address the MSMEs problem of marketing. It is a working name, we might invite applications from the public for its final name in the future," Gadkari said at the event here.

The Union Minister said that the government was taking a cue from the success of private E-commerce platforms to address the MSME sector's problem of marketing.

Appauding MSME's contribution to the Indian economy, Gadkari stressed upon the need for even bigger participation from them to fulfil the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a five-trillion dollar economy in the coming years.