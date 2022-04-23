e-Paper Get App
Home / India / Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar steps down

Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar steps down

Agencies | Updated on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Rajiv Kumar | PTI
New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has stepped down, sources said. The reason behind his resignation could not be immediately ascertained.

Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after his predecessor Arvind Panagariya quit the think-tank to return to academics.

Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST