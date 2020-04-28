NITI Aayog building in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog told news agency ANI, "One officer in NITI Aayog has tested positive for COVID-19. The necessary protocol is being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation."
"A director level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, adviser at NITI Aayog, told news agency PTI.
NITI Aayog in a tweet said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. And contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.
With 1,543 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally rose to 29,435 so far, including 934 deaths, the Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. A total of 62 people have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise, taking the total deaths to 934. According to the health ministry data, 6,869 patients have recovered so far.
