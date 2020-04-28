NITI Aayog building in Delhi sealed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

"A director level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, adviser at NITI Aayog, told news agency PTI.

NITI Aayog in a tweet said that disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. And contacts of the single COVID-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine.