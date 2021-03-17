Nita Ambani will not be visiting faculty at BHU, has not received any invitation: Reliance Industries

Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, has not received any invitation to become a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Reliance Industries said on Wednesday.

Several news reports claimed on Wednesday that BHU's Social Sciences Faculty sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, asking Nita Ambani to join the university as a visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre. However, a Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told ANI that Mrs Ambani hasn't received an invitation from BHU.