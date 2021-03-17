Nita Ambani will not be visiting faculty at BHU, has not received any invitation: Reliance Industries

Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of the Reliance Foundation, has not received any invitation to become a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Reliance Industries said on Wednesday.
Several news reports claimed on Wednesday that BHU's Social Sciences Faculty sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, asking Nita Ambani to join the university as a visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre. However, a Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told ANI that Mrs Ambani hasn't received an invitation from BHU.
Earlier, reports also suggested that apart from Mrs Ambani, the other two names considered for the remaining two visiting faculty posts were that of Priti Adani, the wife of industrialist Gautam Adani, and Usha Mittal, the wife of UK-based steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.
(With inputs from IANS)
