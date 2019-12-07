Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't understand onions, how will she understand economics: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took a dig at Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent onion comment during a media event.
Speaking at Hindustan Times’s leadership summit, Bhupesh Baghel said that Sitharaman couldn’t understand onions, how would she understand ‘economic issues’.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday had said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.
"I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said while speaking on onion price issue.
Earlier today, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who attended Parliament after his release on bail after 106 days in jail took a jibe at Sitharaman for her remark and wondered whether she ate avocado instead.
"The Finance Minister said yesterday that she doesn't eat onions, so what does she eat? Does she eat avocado?" Chidambaram, who stepped out of jail in INX Media case yesterday, quipped.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)