Nirbhaya case: SC asks Mukesh Singh to approach registry for urgent listing of plea against rejection of mercy petition

The Supreme Court on Monday asked counsel of Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh to approach its Registry for urgent listing of his plea against rejection of mercy petition by the President.

President Kovind had on January 17 rejected the convict's petition, which is the last constitutional recourse that a death row convict can exhaust.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be executed then nothing can be more urgent than this and it should be the top priority".