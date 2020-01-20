Nirbhaya case: SC rejects plea of death row convict Pawan Kumar

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by one of teh Nirbhaya rape and murder case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta. The apex court did not find any fresh ground in the matter.

Pawan Gupta had moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court order declining to entertain his plea that he was a juvenile when the offence was committed.

A bench headed by Justice R. Banumathi pronounced the verdict today.

A Juvenile Board in January 2013 had declared that Pawan was not a juvenile when he committed the offence. Pawan's counsel argued the prosecution deliberately concealed that he was a juvenile.