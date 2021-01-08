Nirav Modi's lawyers rely on Julian Assange extradition block for his final hearings in UK

London: Nirav Modi's lawyer raised a British court's judgment blocking the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US on mental health grounds, as the embattled diamond merchant appeared via videolink before a court here on Thursday for day one of a two-day hearing of final submissions in his fight against being extradited to India.

The 49-year-old diamond merchant, who faces charges of fraud, money laundering and intimidating witnesses in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court sporting a full beard and dressed casually in a blazer.

He followed the proceedings from a room at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London as his counsel raised Monday's judgment which prevented the extradition of Assange to the US on the grounds of his mental health.

In the Assange case, which is currently the subject of appeal, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser had ruled that extradition would be "oppressive by reason of mental harm" as the Australian activist could commit suicide.

"As in the Assange case, the issues here evidentially are the same - the mental condition of Modi and the treatment he would receive given the prison conditions in India," said barrister Clare Montgomery, reiterating that her client's mental health has been deteriorating due to his lengthy incarceration since March 2019 and the case must now be dismissed.