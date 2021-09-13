Nipah Virus in Kerala: 17 more samples of people in isolation test negative, says health minister Veena George

Seventeen more people from in isolation for possible Nipah Virus turned negative today, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Monday.

"17 more people have tested negative for Nipah virus. Of these, 5 persons were tested at NIV Pune and the rest in a specially set up lab at Kozhikode Medical College. Samples of a total of 140 people have been found negative", said Kerala Health Minister Veena George



Test results of 140 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative till now for the virus infection.

Meanwhile, a sample from fruit-eating bats were collected by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) officials to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode. A team of health official from NIV, Pune, arrived in Kozhikode on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre.





State government officials conducted a complete house-to-house survey within three-km-radius from the house of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus on September 5 as part of is fever surveillance

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:47 PM IST