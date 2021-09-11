Nipah Virus in Kerala: 108 samples sent to NIV, Pune test negative till date, says health minister Veena George

Twenty more people from in isolation for possible Nipah Virus turned negative today, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Saturday.

"Test results of 20 more people, from Nipah contact list, turned negative. 2 samples were tested in NIV Pune and remaining 18 were tested in a specially set up lab at Kozhikode Medical College", the health minister was quoted saying by ANI. "With this 108 samples were found negative till date", she added.

Test results of 108 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative till now for the virus infection.

On Thursday, Health minister Veena George had said that 274 people were identified as being in the primary contact list of the victim and they were being observed.

Meanwhile, a sample from fruit-eating bats were collected by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) officials to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode. A team of health official from NIV, Pune, arrived in Kozhikode on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre.



State government officials conducted a complete house-to-house survey within three-km-radius from the house of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to Nipah virus on September 5 as part of is fever surveillance

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:00 PM IST