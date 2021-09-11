e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat Chief Minister
Advertisement

Health

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

Kerala: Health officials from NIV visit Nipah epicenter, collect samples to hunt origin of Nipah virus

Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.
ANI
Health officials from National Institute of Virology | Photo: ANI

Health officials from National Institute of Virology | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Kerala: A team of health officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune on Saturday collected samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of the Nipah Virus in Kozhikode, informed the Public relation department of the state government.

The team of NIV arrived on Friday and visited the Nipah epicentre. There has been widespread panic caused by the emergence of cases testing positive for the viral infection.

Earlier, on September 8, Kerala Health Minister, Veena George had informed that a total of 68 people are in isolation for the Nipah Virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food.

Earlier, on September 5, the Central government had rushed a medical team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:45 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal