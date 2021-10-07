e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Nine killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision in UP's Barabanki; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for victims' kin

FPJ Web Desk
Nine people were killed and 27 injured in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Thursday. The accident happened near the Baburi area when a passenger bus with around 70 people collided with a truck. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

"Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured," read a tweet from the Prime Minister's office attributed to Narendra Modi.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
