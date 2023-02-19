Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Sahil was helped by cop in killing, hiding body in fridge |

In a shocking revelation thatt has come amid the investigation of the murder case of Nikki Yadav, police found out that one of the five co-accused who were arrested on Saturday is a police constable in Delhi Police.

According to the cops, accused Sahil's cousin Naveen, is a constable in Delhi police. He accompanied Sahil's father, his another cousin and two of his friends in the conspiracy of killing Nikki and also helped the accused in hiding the body of the victim in the fridge.

Police informed about the co-accused's involvement in the case

"Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav confirmed while speaking to ANI.

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

The police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the remand. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge, said local news sources earlier.

About Nikki Yadav's killing

A crime similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case was reported from the national capital after the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested Sahil Gehlot, a dhaba owner for allegedly murdering a girl and keeping her body in the fridge.

The victim identified as Nikki Yadav was choked to death by Gehlot in his car after which he took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at a dhaba that he owned.

Gehlot was immediately arrested by the police after discovering the girl's body in the freezer. According to initial probe, Nikki Yadav was killed after she objected to the accused’s marriage to another woman. The accused used a data cable to kill her and later stuffed her body into a freezer.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)