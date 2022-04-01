NIA to investigate conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi

An email has been sent that threatens to kill PM Narendra Modi, according to reports. The sender has reportedly said that he has 20 kg of RDX and can kill thousands of people.

"I’m planning 20 attacks across the country," the sender says in the mail.

Going by the email, it sems that the person has grievances against PM Modi and says he has "destroyed his life".

In the mail, the sender further mentions that he is "in touch with people who can do this job and will create major tragedy for this country. I have activated sleeper cells on February 28."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has received this threatening e-mail, who will investigate the issue, say intelligence sources.

According to reports, at least 20 "sleeper cells" have been activated for the job. These sleeper cells are supposedly also in possession of 20 kilograms of RDX.

According to the email, the plan has been hatched and waiting to be executed. It also claims that various terror organisations are also connected to this plan.

The Mumbai branch of NIA, which has received the email, said, it has shared the email with various other agencies. The cyber security agency is now trying to identify the IP address from which the email has been sent.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is the primary counter-terrorist task force of India. The agency is empowered to deal with the investigation of terror related crimes across states without special permission from the states under written proclamation from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Agency came into existence with the enactment of the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 by the Parliament of India on 31 December 2008, which was passed after the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Such an attack revealed the failure of intelligence and ability to track such activities by existing agencies in India, hence the government of India realized the need of a specific body to deal with terror related activities in India, thereby establishing the NIA.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the NIA has branches in Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur Jammu, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Chennai and Imphal.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:47 PM IST