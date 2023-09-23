 NIA Raids SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu's House In Chandigarh; Confiscates Part Of Property
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Founder of banned outfit - Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) - and India designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Twitter

The National Investigation Agency Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu here, said official sources.

A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, they said. The action was taken under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

What Did The Notice Say?

"1/4th share of house no 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case stands confiscated to the state under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public," read the notice put up outside Pannu's house.

article-image
