Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu? The Khalistani Terrorist Found Dead In Road Accident In US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a pro-Khalistan figure, has become a talking point on social media on Thursday with netizens speculating that the founder of the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been killed in a road accident in the United States.

This news comes days after three Khalistani terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Avtar Singh Khanda were killed in a span of 45 days.

A high-level source in the Indian security establishment has confirmed that Pannu is dead, however, the source did not elaborate. The death reportedly took place on Highway No. 101 which stretches from Los Angeles, California to Tumwater, Washington. The precise location is unknown yet.

With these speculations, people are eager to learn more about Pannu’s personal life. Let’s delve into what we know about him:

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was born and reared in Khankot village, which is a small community outside of Amritsar in Punjab, India. His mother's name is Amarjit Kaur, while his father, Mohinder Singh, used to work for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board. Magwant Singh Pannu is another brother of Pannu.

Even though Pannu is not well known in his community, his family is richly endowed with excellent agricultural property, a school, and a college that are all located in the community. Their relocation from Pakistan to Khankot hamlet following the 1947 Partition is the source of their fortune.

Advancing the idea of Khalistan

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has become well-known for supporting the creation of a separate Sikh state in Punjab. He helped advance the idea of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state, as the organization's legal counsel and spokesperson.

Declared a terrorist by Indian government in 2020

However, Pannu's participation in such actions has resulted in legal repercussions. He was declared a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020, and his farmland was taken under the provisions of Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In Punjab, India, Pannu is now the subject of 22 criminal prosecutions, including three sedition-related ones.

Strangely, Interpol denied India's second request for a Red Corner Notice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on terrorism-related grounds in October 2022, claiming a lack of information as the basis for their decision.

Sukhi Chahal, the publisher of Khalsa Times and its founder, has denied the claims that Pannu was involved in a vehicle accident and died as a result. In a tweet, Chahal categorically declared the information to be false and phony, pleading with everyone to stop disseminating it.