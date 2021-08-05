NIA files chargesheet against 17 PLFI terrorists from Bihar and Jharkhand in extortion case

Patna: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed charge sheets against 17 alleged terrorists from Bihar and Jharkhand in special NIA court at Ranchi.

They are members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) organization allegedly engaged in extortion in the two states.

According to NIA spokesperson, those named in the charge sheet are Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, Pradip Ganjhu, Santosh Ganjhu, Bihari Ganjhu, Sakender Ganjhu, Pramod Ganjhu, Babulal Turi, Ajay Turi, Santosh Kumar, Banti Yadav, Prabhat Kumar Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Pritam Kumar, Chiku, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Jasim Ansari, Wasim Ansari, Majibul Ansari and Jahiruddin Ansari booked under section 120B,147, 148, 149, 353, 504, 506, 307, 427, 435, 386, 387, 212 of Indian Penal Code, sections 25(1)(b), 26, 27 & 35 of Arms Act, sections 3 &4 of Explosive Substance Act, section 17 of CLA Act, 1908 and sections 16(1)(b), 18,19,20 & 23 of UA(P) Act.

​​The case was registered on December 19, 2020 at Balumath police station in Latehar (Jharkhand) pertaining to terrorist act near Checkpost No. 1 at Tetariyakhad Colliery of Central Coalfields Ltd.

The assailants had burnt down four rucks, one motorcycle and injured four civilians. NIA had re-registered the case on March 3, 2021 and taken over the investigation of the case.

Investigation has revealed that gangster Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu had conspired with the notorious gangster Shahrukh and other accused Pradeep Ganjhu along with several members of terrorist gangs TPC ( tritya prastuti center) and PLFI for committing murder, extortion and further generating funds for expansion of their criminal and terrorist activities.

The terrorist gang has been procuring sophisticated automatic weapons including AK-47s for committing targeted killing and spreading terror in coal transportation areas. The conspiracy for committing these nefarious activities was being hatched from Dhanbad and Ranchi jails, NIA claimed.