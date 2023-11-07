NIA Conducts Multiple Searches In Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP In Major Narcotics Seizure Case

(Representative Image: PTI)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out coordinated searches at eight locations across Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh in a heroin seizure case. The searches were conducted at the residences and offices of individuals involved in this case.

The development pertains to the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics, specifically heroin, which was intercepted upon its arrival in India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, Amritsar, on 24.04.2022. The contraband was concealed within a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi) originating from overseas suppliers in Afghanistan.

The case initially began with Customs Officials at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari, Amritsar. On 30.07.022, the NIA re-registered this case (RC-35/2022/NIA/DLI) with the objective of investigating not only the drug seizure but also the role of multiple companies and individuals involved in the drug racket and the related ‘proceeds of illegal drug trade’.

After the completion of its initial investigations, the NIA filed a comprehensive Chargesheet against four suspects on 16.12.2022.

The chargesheet identifies the following individuals as accused in this case:

1) Razi Haider Zaidi

2) Shahid Ahmed, also known as Qazi Abdul Wadood

3) Nazir Ahmad Qani (Afghan national)

4) Vipin Mittal

Searches conducted today have proven to be highly productive, resulting in the recovery of significant incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices.

Investigations in this case remain open.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)