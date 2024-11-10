 NHRC & MEA Launch Six-Day ITEC Executive Capacity-Building Programme For Senior NHRIs Officers From Eight Countries
NHRC & MEA Launch Six-Day ITEC Executive Capacity-Building Programme For Senior NHRIs Officers From Eight Countries

This six-day customized programme for senior officials of NHRIs of Global South aims at enhancing the promotion, protection, & strengthening of human rights across diverse regions. It also provides participants with valuable insights into various aspects of human rights including NHRC, India’s extensive experience over the past three decades & its civilizational ethos of empathy and compassion.

Updated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organizing a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme for senior officers of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from 11th– 16th  November, 2024. The participants from NHRIs of eight countries including Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Jordan will attend the programme.

About The Programme

This six-day customized programme for senior officials of NHRIs of Global South aims at enhancing the promotion, protection, and strengthening of human rights across diverse regions. It also provides participants with valuable insights into various aspects of human rights including NHRC, India’s extensive experience over the past three decades and its civilizational ethos of empathy and compassion. It will enrich participants’ knowledge by offering a platform for sharing best practices, experiences, and ideas related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

The participants will engage in technical sessions covering various aspects of human rights, including NHRC’s comprehensive online complaint management system, advanced investigation mechanisms, emerging human rights issues, and the influence of business, technology, and sustainable development on human rights, among others.

About The Speakers

The speakers, among others, include former NHRC Members, Justice M. M. Kumar, Dr Dnyaneshwar M. Mulay and Mr Rajiv Jain, NHRC, India Secretary General, Mr Bharat Lal, India’s former Ambassador to UN, New York, Mr Asoke Kumar Mukerji, UN Resident Coordinator, India, Mr Shombi Sharp, Former DG (I) of NHRC, Mr. Manoj Yadava, Former DG of Election Commission of India, Mr Akshay Rout and Mission Director, NITI Aayog, Mr. Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The initiative is a part of NHRC’s ongoing outreach efforts to enhance understanding and appreciation of various aspects of human rights and help in building capacity among senior functionaries of NHRIs. The Commission has previously organized similar programmes, including a residential capacity-building programme for the Human Rights Commission of the Maldives in 2023.

