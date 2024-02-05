 NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra Inaugurates First Online Short Term Internship For 2024 Calendar Year
NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra said that all human beings are born equal and human Rights are inalienable rights that a human being is entitled to right since his birth.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India today began this Calendar year’s first and 4th of the financial year 2023-24 Online Short Term Internship. Inaugurating it, NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra said that all human beings are born equal and human Rights are inalienable rights that a human being is entitled to right since his birth. However, as Mahatma Gandhi said, these rights can be enjoyed only by performing our duties well and that no rights come without duties.

Justice Mishra said we should help the marginalized sections come to the mainstream of society & enjoy the privileges and rights like others. He said achieving Sustainable Development Goals is a way forward. Technological advancements have brought many advantages to human life but not without disadvantages. Misuse of cyberspace is causing human rights violations including, among others, cyber crimes and human trafficking. He said that the purpose of the internship is to make the young generations aware of all these challenges including climate change facing humanity with the help of subject expert speakers and to work for the promotion and protection of human rights.

NHRC, India Secretary General, Bharat Lal expressed the hope that the interns would make the best use of this internship to understand the importance of human rights and further spread awareness. The students who have been selected to attend this programme should take it as a rare opportunity. The students will be exposed to various aspects of human rights-related issues from subject experts besides being taken on virtual tours to various institutions including jails, police stations and some shelter homes run by government/NGOs to understand their functioning.

Welcoming the interns, Joint Secretary, Devendra Kumar Nim gave an overview of the internship, which is much sought after among university-level students as a flagship program of the Commission for building human rights awareness. Shri Nim requested interns not only to aim for certification but also to become torch-bearers of human rights and a bridge between NHRC and vulnerable and marginalized communities for the promotion and protection of human rights.

He expected that the interns would not miss out on any of the sessions and also informed that NHRC is working to get its training and internship programs accredited with NAAC and other bodies. Registrar Law, Surajit Dey, Joint Secretary, Anita Sinha and other officers, JRCs and staff were present. 94 students selected from various parts of the country are attending.

