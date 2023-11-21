Bengaluru Mother-Daughter Electrocuted: NHRC Seeks Detailed Report On Kadugodi Deaths |

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 23-year-old woman and her nine months baby were electrocuted when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in the Kadugodi area in Bengaluru on 19th November, 2023. Reportedly, by the time people rushed to help the victims, they were charred to death.

NHRC Issues Notice

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks.

The report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased.

