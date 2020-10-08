NHAI awards 1,330 km highway projects in Apr-Sept, highest in 3 years

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said that it has awarded projects for a total cumulative length of 1330 km in the current Financial Year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects are valued at Rs 47,289 crore.
"The Authority reports that projects awarded so far in first half of the current Financial Year are1.6 times higher of 828 km awarded in FY 19-20 and 3.5 times higher of 373 km awarded in FY18-19 during the same period. For the awarded projects," NHAI said in a statement.
It said the feat was achieved despite challenges posed by the pandemic and for the awarded awarded projects, it has already completed at least 80-90 per cent of the land acquisition, utilities shifting besides obtaining required forest and environment clearances. "For the awarded projects, NHAI has already completed atleast 80 to 90 percent of the land acquisition, actioned utilities shifting and has obtained required clearances from various forest and environment authorities," NHAI said.
As per NHAI statement, during April to September 2020, it awarded a total of 40 projects covering 1330 km length. Capital cost of these 40 projects is Rs. 47,289 crore, which includes cost of civil work, land acquisition, and other pre- construction activities. "NHAI has set a target of awarding 4500 km of projects during current Financial Year and is likely to exceed the target," it said.
"NHAI is committed to improve ease of doing business and facilitate better working relationship with all its stakeholders," the statement said.
In March 2020, NHAI disbursed Rs. 10,000 crore through online payments and ensured that no payments remain pending due to closure of office during the lock down. In the first quarter of current Financial Year, NHAI disbursed more than Rs. 15,000 crore to the vendors.
