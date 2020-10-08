NHAI awards 1,330 km highway projects in Apr-Sept, highest in 3 years

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said that it has awarded projects for a total cumulative length of 1330 km in the current Financial Year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects are valued at Rs 47,289 crore.

"The Authority reports that projects awarded so far in first half of the current Financial Year are1.6 times higher of 828 km awarded in FY 19-20 and 3.5 times higher of 373 km awarded in FY18-19 during the same period. For the awarded projects," NHAI said in a statement.

It said the feat was achieved despite challenges posed by the pandemic and for the awarded awarded projects, it has already completed at least 80-90 per cent of the land acquisition, utilities shifting besides obtaining required forest and environment clearances. "For the awarded projects, NHAI has already completed atleast 80 to 90 percent of the land acquisition, actioned utilities shifting and has obtained required clearances from various forest and environment authorities," NHAI said.