Next year's Republic Day parade at new Central Vista, promises Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the new Central Vista will be ready to host the next Republic Day parade in 2022.

"We have ongoing work on Central Vista Avenue. The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held on the new Central Vista. We will ensure that the winter session of Parliament during the 75th year of our independence will be held in the new Parliament," the Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Puri further said the new building of the Ministry of Defense, which has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister, falls under the Central Vista project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The Central Vista Development project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in central Delhi which has structures such as Parliament House, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan.

On Thursday, Indirectly slamming Opposition for criticising the Central Vista project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that they never mentioned the Defence Offices Complexes are also a part of the project as that would expose their 'falsity', adding that modern infrastructure is pertinent for economic development of the country.

While interacting with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers during the inauguration ceremony of the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital, the Prime Minister said: "The people who were criticising the Central Vista project never mentioned the Defence Offices Complexes, which is also part of the Centra Vista... They knew their falsity would be exposed."

"When we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role. This is the idea behind the work that is being done in the development of the Central Vista," PM Modi said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ Ease of doing biz behind the spirit of Central Vista project: PM Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:08 PM IST