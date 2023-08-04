 News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Uses Sandwich To Explain Opposition-Govt Tussle & Common People's Plight, Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Video
News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Uses Sandwich To Explain Opposition-Govt Tussle & Common People's Plight, Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Video

"And the seed that has been sprinkled with salt is the work of the irresponsible media!," said Akhilesh Yadav in his tweet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
article-image

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (August 4) tweeted and commented on the video of popular news anchor of Bharat 24 news channel Rubika Liyaquat, in which the anchor is seen trying to explain the situation of common people and the tussle between government and opposition using the sandwich as an example. Commenting on the analogy, Akhilesh said in his tweet, "And the seed that has been sprinkled with salt is the work of the irresponsible media! If the one who renames things decides to rename it as 'Tomato', then perhaps the value of the media will also increase."

Popular News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Quits ABP After 5 Years; Joins Bharat24 As VP, Will Also Start...
article-image

Watch the video and the tweet below

Popular TV presenter Rubika Liyaquat recently quit ABP Network after being part of the Hindi news channel for five years. She has joined Bharat24 as vice-president. The journalist is also set to launch her independent YouTube channel, said reports.

Popular News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Quits ABP After 5 Years; Joins Bharat24 As VP, Will Also Start...
article-image

