News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Quits ABP, Joins Jagdish Chandra's Bharat24 As Vice-President

ABP News Anchor Rubika Liyaquat after being part of the channel for five years, has now quit the channel and joined Bharat24 as vice-president. The journalist is also set to launch her independent YouTube channel, as per reports.

The development was confirmed by Bharat24 editor-in-chief Jagdish Chandra, who said the channel is “about to complete a year in August 2023” and in the run-up to the upcoming elections, Bharat 24 is building a “strong team of experienced professionals starting with Liyaquat”.

Liyaquat, who started her career in 2007, has also worked with News24, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Live India TV. She is known for her shows 'Taal Thok Ke' and 'Master Stroke'. Meanwhile, under Chandra, Bharat24 has ambitions to go from regional to national.

Owned by the ETV group, Bharat24 calls itself the “vision of new India”. Chandra launched it in August last year in an event attended by I&B minister Anurag Thakur and Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya. The festivities included posters across Indian cities calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “The Man Of Universe” and “Yug Purush of the 2019 Kashmir Revolution”.

Chandra also added, “We take the opposition along, but one can’t have a bias against the government. Governments are made with the mandate of the people. The media must respect that.”

