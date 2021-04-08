New Zealand bars entry of travellers from India amid rising COVID-19 cases

From April 11, those travelling from India to New Zealand will no longer be able to enter the country. The temporary ban extends to all individuals, including citizens of New Zealand and will be in place until April 28. In recent days, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached record highs, prompting concern among authorities in the country and outside.
Further details awaited.
