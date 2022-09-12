New Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has roots in Varanasi | File

After the demise of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, the heirs of the two supreme religious places headed by him, has been decided. Before death, Swami Swaroopanand was heading the Jyotish Peeth in Badrinath and Dwarka Peeth in Gujarat.

Now, both the places would have separate Shankaracharyas. On the prestigious Jyotish Peeth of Badrinath, the disciple of Swami Swaroopanand and his representative, Swami Avimukteshwaranad would be the new Shankaracharya. However, another disciple of late Swami Swaroopanand, Swami Sadanand Saraswati would be heading Dwarka Peeth as its Shankaracharya.

The name of both these heirs was announced before the cremation of Late Shankaracharya. The new Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Swami Avimukeshwaranand has deep connections with the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He had been a student of Sanskrit at various educational institutes in Varanasi where he came during childhood.

Swami Avimukteshwaranad has completed Shastri and Acharya degree course from famous Sampoornanand Sankrit University of Varanasi. During his study at this university, Swami was active in student politics also and was elected general secretary of student union.

While Swami Avimukteshwarand used to devote most of his time in Varanasi, he was vocal on various local issues also. He had also laid a movement against demolition of temples during the construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.